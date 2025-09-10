Authentic Southern shrimp and grits - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Authentic Southern shrimp and grits doesn’t get any better than this! Made with plump shrimp, cheesy grits, crisp bacon, and hearty bell pepper, this dish is the ultimate comfort food of the South. Perfect as a star breakfast item or a satisfying dinner, you can enjoy this culinary gem any time of day! Ingredients For the Grits: 1 cup stone-ground grits

4 cups water

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar For the Shrimp: 4-5 strips bacon, uncooked & chopped

1 small onion, finely diced

1 small bell pepper (green or red), diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined (small or medium work fine) *Frozen can work here, just make sure it’s thawed and water is drained*

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Chopped green onions or parsley for garnish Instructions Bring 4 cups water and salt to a boil in a medium pot. Slowly stir in grits, reduce heat to low, and simmer covered. Stir occasionally for 15-20 minutes, until thick and creamy. Stir in butter and cheese once cooked. Keep warm on low while preparing the shrimp. In a large skillet, cook chopped bacon over medium heat until crispy. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. In the bacon drippings, sauté onion and bell pepper for 4–5 minutes, until softened. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add shrimp to the skillet. Season with paprika, Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes per side, until pink and opaque. Squeeze in lemon juice and stir in cooked bacon. Spoon grits into shallow bowls. Top with shrimp, veggies, and pan juices. Garnish with green onions or parsley for a pop of freshness.

