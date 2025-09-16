Author cancels book signing amid cancer diagnosis. His story still inspires - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Presley Vann, beloved author of “Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace,” has canceled his much-anticipated book signing at the Lasting Legacy Festival, a tribute to Pocatello’s Triangle District, on Sept. 27 after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Since its release this summer, Vann’s memoir has been touching hearts across the country, and especially in his hometown of Pocatello.

Dedicated to his late mother, Lillie, the book is a raw but uplifting account of his life, including growing up amid poverty, segregation and street life in the city’s triangle neighborhood. But mostly it’s a story of faith and redemption.

RELATED | Growing up in Pocatello’s Triangle Neighborhood: A memoir of youth, faith and redemption

The 75-year-old author was looking forward to returning with his wife, Deborah, to sign copies of his memoir and revisit some of the places that shaped his youth that are still around, such as Buddy’s Italian Restaurant, Jumbo’s Cafe, Ross Park and the resting place of his parents at Mountain View Cemetery.

“So many people from Pocatello have reached out to me since my book came out. I was looking forward to seeing them at the book signing, and I’m sad and disappointed to have to cancel,” he said. “Deborah and I were excited about visiting old friends and family — and having a delicious Italian sausage sandwich and salad at Buddy’s.”

Instead, Vann is now undergoing an 18-week chemotherapy treatment plan for Stage 4 prostate cancer.

“As a born-again Christian, I believe this is where the rubber meets the road. I’m not scared or upset. Eternally, I will be fine. This is the rain that is falling on me.” Vann said of his diagnosis.

In chapter 19, “My Mother Was Right,” Vann writes of his desire to follow his mother’s example of unwavering faith. He credits her love and steadfast faith for anchoring him even when his life veered off course.

“Cancer is not going to crumble or destroy me. Like my mother, I purpose in my heart to walk in faith in the Lord — to believe, trust, and wait on Jesus, to strive and thrive in God’s love, grace, mercy, and peace,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.

Vann leans on Romans 8:28, a verse that has become a guiding light in this season of his life: “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to his purpose.”

“With my peace in Jesus, I still wonder how Romans 8:28 is going to work,” said Vann. “But I’m not giving up hope. I’m stabilized by the faith my mother instilled in me to this day.”

Vann who was a popular athlete at Pocatello High School, expressed gratitude for the prayers and support of his friends and family, giving special mention to his four best friends from Poky High, whom he dubbed the Four Crusaders, saying, “They know who they are, and they’re still there for me to this day.”

Vann’s lifelong friend Marcus Rogers, one of the Four Crusaders, has been sharing excerpts of his book on Facebook pages such as Life in Pocatello and Pocatello History along with AI-generated images that Vann says have been “spot on” in capturing the spirit of his story.

An AI-generated image of a young Presley Vann and his beloved mother Lillie based on Chapter 19 of his book ‘Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace.’ | Courtesy image

Despite his health battle, Vann is already looking ahead. Inspired by the response to his memoir and the interest it has piqued in Pocatello’s history, he plans to write a sequel titled “Pocatello: A Resting Place of Grace,” which will expand on his story while weaving in a broader perspective on the history of his hometown.

Though Vann won’t be able to greet readers in person at this year’s festival, his words continue to inspire and his life remains a testament to the power of faith, family and grace.

While Vann’s cancer is incurable, it is manageable.

“This is the kind of stuff we go through,” he said. “With God’s grace and the power of prayer, I’ll be in Pocatello at the festival next year.”

“Pocatello: The Starting Place of Grace,” can be bought on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.