Bert Kreischer tries 'dirty soda' for the first time, before coming to Idaho Falls for his new show - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Bert Kreischer spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about his upcoming tour, his favorite gas station snacks, and was introduced to what could potentially be his new favorite drink.

Kreischer, known for his hilarious and often shirtless stand-up comedy, is bringing his brand new tour, ‘Permission to Party,’ to Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center on Friday, Oct. 3. He has officially given our locals permission to party — to the best of their ability.

After 15 months off from a tour schedule, Kreishcer says he’s excited about the little things and is looking forward to his favorite gas station snacks.

“I’m excited to go to gas stations in the middle of the night barefoot, I’m excited to get a bus call at 2 in the morning, and everyone has a cocktail, and everyone goes ‘One more drink!’,” says Kreischer. “Those are the best. And sleeping in. I have a new hour that I’m getting ready for to shoot a special for Netflix. That’s my favorite part, figuring out jokes, is like the greatest joy of mine. I’ll never be able to write a song, but I can figure out a joke.”

As for his favorite gas station snacks, Kreischer says it depends on his diet at the time, but mentions some all-time favorites if he’s “off the rails.”

“Me at a gas station is always a battle, because I really want a Butterfinger or a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Those are my two favorite snacks in the world,” says Kreischer. “I love a gas station that’s attached to like a fried chicken place, or a Taco Bell. Any of those, the wheels come off.”

In a perfect turn of events, Kreischer says he can’t pass up a 32-ounce gas station soda, which led EastIdahoNews.com reporter Kaitlyn Hart to introduce him to the Idaho/Utah obsession, a dirty soda.

Bert Kreischer making his first ever “dirty soda”. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

Watch Kreischer try his very first dirty soda — a Diet Coke with French vanilla creamer — in the player above! We don’t think it will be his last!

We want to thank Bert Kreischer for taking the time to chat with us, and we hope he has an amazing time in the Gem State!

Click here to buy tickets to his show in Idaho Falls.