Body recovered after Rexburg man jumps in river and swims away during traffic stop - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Deputies found a man’s body Wednesday night after he jumped into the Snake River during a traffic stop.

According to a news release Thursday from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Dispatch received reports Sunday around 7:45 p.m. that a man was jumping off the train bridge near mile marker 326 on U.S. Highway 20 (parallel to the Lorenzo Bridge) into the water. Callers said they were worried for his safety.

Deputies identified the man as David Randall Hicks, 41, of Rexburg, and learned he had jumped off the bridge and swam to a nearby island in the river.

Hicks hid from deputies on the island, and after several hours of searching, was still not found.

During the search, deputies learned that Hicks had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

Around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car that had run a stop sign on 4200 East and Menan Lorenzo Highway.

Hicks was driving the car, and he allegedly led deputies on a pursuit that ended at 5050 East on the Lorenzo Bridge.

Hicks then got out of his car, jumped into the river and swam away. Deputies lost sight of him and requested more assistance from Madison County, including the use of a drone, and also requested help from the Idaho State Police.

Authorities searched for Hicks until about 3 a.m.

On Wednesday, around 6:15 p.m., dispatch received reports of a body in the river near the Lorenzo Boat Dock. Deputies responded with Tech Rescue, Rigby Quick Response and Central Fire Ambulance and found Hicks’ body.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Jefferson Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the Hicks family,” according to the release. “We would also like to thank Madison County, Idaho State Police, Central Fire Ambulance and Rigby Quick Response for their assistance.”