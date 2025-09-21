Caldwell man dies, passenger survives plunge into Payette River - East Idaho News

BOISE COUNTY — A 45-year-old Caldwell man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash north of Banks on State Highway 55.

According to the Idaho State Police, a 2012 Ford F350 was traveling northbound when it left the roadway on the right shoulder. The driver overcorrected, losing control across the lanes and traveling down the embankment into the Payette River.

Both the driver and a 25-year-old male passenger escaped the vehicle, but the driver died at the scene. The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance, according to Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, Garden Valley EMS and Fire, Horseshoe Bend Fire, Boise City Swift Water Rescue, Life Flight Network, and Idaho Department of Transportation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.