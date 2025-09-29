Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces funeral services for Russell M. Nelson - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Before the Church’s semiannual general conference begins, all are invited to view a special broadcast honoring Russell M. Nelson, beloved prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This broadcast will feature remarks by several Church leaders. When President Nelson passed away on September 27, he was, at 101 years of age, the world’s oldest leader of a global faith organization.

This global broadcast will be live streamed on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. MDT via ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv, and KSL and will be available in 13 languages.

Public funeral services for President Nelson, including a public viewing, will be held the week after the October general conference, which will continue as scheduled. All are invited to hear the word of God through His called Apostles and Church leaders during the five sessions of this global broadcast on October 4 and 5.

Schedule of Events Honoring President Russell M. Nelson

October 1: “A Tribute to Russell M. Nelson” Broadcast

This event is closed to the public, but available via broadcast. Several Church leaders and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will honor the life of President Russell M. Nelson.

Available live at 10 a.m. MDT and on demand at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and KSL.

Languages: Chinese Traditional, Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, ASL and English.

October 6: Public Viewing

Visitors of all ages are invited to a public viewing on Monday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

October 7: Public Funeral Services

The funeral will be held in the Conference Center on Temple Square on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 12 p.m. MDT. The funeral will be open to the public, ages 8 and older. Tickets will be required and will become available online on Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. The building will open at 10:30 a.m.

Those who attend the funeral services must be seated no later than 11:30 a.m. Church office buildings on the Temple Square campus will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Services will be broadcast globally on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and KSL beginning at 12 p.m. MDT. More details on languages will be provided later.

President Nelson died from causes incident to age on September 27, 2025, at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 101. (Read more about his life.) He was the 17th president in the 195-year history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as its president since January 14, 2018.

A private burial service will take place following the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Nelson’s Facebook and Instagram pages or emailed to sendcondolences@ChurchofJesusChrist.org

.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Aid Fund, which assists people in times of need, or the Church’s General Missionary Fund.