Coroner identifies man who died in Oneida County rollover crash - East Idaho News

Coroner identifies man who died in Oneida County rollover crash

The man died at the scene of the crash. | Idaho State Police
SNOWVILLE, Utah — A man who died following a single-car rollover crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Oneida County, north of Snowville, Utah, has been identified.

Oneida County Coroner Brad Horsely identified the man as 84-year-old Alan Gage of Seattle, Washington.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the crash happened at 2:49 p.m. near mile marker 269.

Investigators say Gage was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot eastbound when his car traveled into the median. He overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll before resting on the interstate’s right shoulder. Gage died at the scene.

An 82-year-old female passenger, also from Seattle, was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Snowville EMS and Snowville Fire assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

