COURTROOM INSIDER | Colby Ryan, Ray Hermosillo, Nancy Grace, Marcia Clark, Brian Entin and more - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Colby Ryan, Ray Hermosillo, Nancy Grace, Marcia Clark, Brian Entin and morePublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate and Erica Eaton are at CrimeCon in Denver with an action-packed show. They have interviews with:
– Colby Ryan
– Ray Hermosillo
– Marcia Clark
– Brian Entin
– Nancy Grace
– Newspapers.com
Plus a t-shirt giveaway, shoutouts and more. You can enter the t-shirt giveaway here.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.