Deaths on Idaho roads increases during 2025's 100 Deadliest Days; a quarter of those involved motorcyclists - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — During Idaho’s 100 Deadliest Days, 88 people were killed while driving on Idaho roads, an increase from last year, according to a news release from Idaho’s Transportation Department.

The 100 Deadliest Days are the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, during which there tends to be an increase in serious and fatal accidents. During this time, people are on vacation, celebrating or traveling, and risky driving behaviors tend to rise, the ITD said.

In 2024, 82 people died in fatal crashes during the 100 days.

Local deaths

Here’s what happened locally. (All numbers are preliminary and are subject to change.)

Bonneville County had four crash-related deaths compared to last year’s nine. Oneida and Custer counties each reported one fatal crash this year.

Fremont, Madison, Bannock and Power counties had three deaths, which for Madison and Bannock remained consistent from 2024. Bingham had two fatal crashes.

“Every death is a tragedy,” Jo Middleton, highway safety manager for ITD, said in the release. “We can save lives by always wearing a seat belt, driving engaged, driving sober and slowing down so everyone can make it home safely.”

Of the 88 deaths, 60 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes, and 23 were not wearing seatbelts, according to the release. One-quarter of those, 22, involved motorcyclists.

The most common contributing factors in the fatal crashes were no seat belt use, failing to maintain within the lane, speeding, alcohol, inattentiveness, driving left of center, overcorrection, no helmets, improper overtaking, or being fatigued or drowsy.