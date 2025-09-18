Demolition derby to come roaring into the Power County Fairgrounds Saturday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The roar of monster trucks and the crunch of steel will blare throughout the Power County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Family Harvest Festival will take place on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and will last for most of the day, with the headline event being a demolition derby called the Power County Beatdown, put on by a group called 208 Demolition Derby. The rest of the day will include a car show, a variety of kids activities and even the chance to ride in a monster truck.

“We’re going to make sure that there’s not a dull moment,” said Brad Andres, administrator of the Pocatello Car Club, which is the organizer of the festival.

The Family Harvest Festival will open at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. While admission to the festival and street parking is free, parking at the fairgrounds costs $5.

The Pocatello Car Club will hold a car and antique tractor show during the festival, with as many as 100 cars. Andres spoke highly of the cars that will be a part of this show.

“There’s some really amazing cars that come out of American Falls,” Andres said.

The Family Harvest Festival will also have a number of activities for children, including bounce houses, corn hole games, exhibits from the Museum of Clean and My World Discovery Museum and arts and crafts.

According to the event page, the festival will also have monster rides available “throughout the day before the demolition derby.” People who want to participate in this will be able to buy tickets at the event.

A graphic for the upcoming event. | Courtesy Pocatello Car Club

Gates to the Power County Beatdown will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

The Beatdown will begin with figure 8 racing, but before that there will be live music while the event organizers throw 200 free T-shirts into the audience. And then finally, a variety of monster trucks will roar into the arena.

“The Eastern Idaho State Fair had a demolition derby, and I’m putting on something that’s comparable,” Andres said.

Proceeds after expenses will go toward the Pocatello Youth Motorsports program, “where we teach kids in the community how to work on cars, how to weld and then we get them out racing,” Andres said, adding that some children in the program will have a car in the figure 8 racing event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, starting at $18.92 per ticket. People who want to pay $15, avoiding an online fee, can purchase their ticket in person at one of these locations: