Fundraiser planned for family of Ririe motorcyclist killed in Heise - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A Ririe man lost his life doing what he loved — out in the fresh air riding his motorcycle — and now his family is asking for the community’s support.

Mark Malicoat, 56, was last seen on Sept. 19 when he set out on his Hayabusa for a ride in the Heise area. Six days later, search teams with the aid of cadaver dogs found his body and motorcycle off Forest Road 218 near the Y-intersection of Kelly Canyon and Heise roads, less than a mile from his home.

Malicoat’s wife, Eve, says the loss has been devastating. The couple, who married just nine months ago in Las Vegas, had spent the summer enjoying outdoor adventures together — hiking, fishing, camping, huckleberry picking, rock hunting, bird watching, golfing, stargazing, and making memories with friends both new and old.

A fun picture of newlyweds Mark and Eve Malicoat after they tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas. | Courtesy photo

“Mark was my protector, my home, my peace, my best friend, my quiet, my loud, and my sanity,” said Eve. “I feel I have been robbed of my person right before my eyes. But I will forever find solace in knowing that he was where he wanted to be, doing what he wanted to do, embraced by a truly treasured community.”

To help Eve with funeral and cremation expenses, a fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Heise Hills Pizza Parlor and Golf Course, starting at 3 p.m. The event will feature live music from the local band Close to Midnight, a raffle and pop-up vendors.

Donations of raffle items, such as gift baskets, can be dropped off at Heise Pizza Parlor.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to support Eve with funeral costs. Go here to donate: Support Eve Malicoat with Funeral Costs

Cash donations can also be made at Heise Pizza Parlor and Golf Shack, or directly through Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby by calling (208) 745-6604.

The investigation into Malicoat’s accident is still ongoing. He is survived by his beloved wife, Eve; son Pierce; sister April; nephew Archer; and his poodle, Jet.