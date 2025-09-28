God's love is constant through changing emotions - East Idaho News

Editor’s Note: The following was originally published on March 16, 2025. Watch for Jay Hildebrandt to return next Sunday.

Life is full of ups and downs, and our emotions often shift like the tide. One moment, we may feel full of faith and joy, and the next, we may find ourselves struggling with doubt or discouragement. C.S. Lewis reminds us of a comforting truth: while our feelings are fleeting and ever-changing, God’s love remains constant. His love is not dependent on our emotions, actions, or circumstances — it is steadfast and unwavering. This assurance allows us to find peace, even in moments of uncertainty, knowing that God’s love is not measured by how we feel on any given day.

This truth is echoed throughout Scripture. In Romans 8:38-39, the Apostle Paul declares that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus. This means that even when we feel distant from God, His love has never left us. He is present in our joy and our sorrow, in our confidence and our doubt. Just as the sun continues to shine behind the clouds, God’s love remains even when we cannot see or feel it. Embracing this truth can transform our faith, teaching us to rely not on emotions, but on the unchanging promises of God.

As we navigate life’s emotional highs and lows, let us hold fast to the truth of God’s enduring love. When we feel close to Him, let us rejoice in His presence. When we feel distant or unworthy, let us remember that His love has not wavered. Faith is not about feeling a certain way, but about trusting in the One who is faithful. By anchoring our hearts in God’s steadfast love, we can walk with confidence, knowing that no matter how we feel, we are always held in His embrace.

