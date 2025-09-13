Hang on to summer with key lime pie and the Bay City Rollers - East Idaho News

As warm summer days wane and ever cooler nights herald the coming of another season, I plan to fight the arrival of winter as long as possible.

My strategy? Enjoy summertime favorites while they last.

Last week, while I wandered the maze of Winco’s grocery aisles, I noticed a fresh pile of key limes.

Now, to me, summertime means it’s pie season. (Actually, I’ve got a good reason to enjoy pie pretty much any season of the year.)

In our family, strawberry pie celebrates spring, Pumpkin pie and pecan pie are fall and winter season treats.

Spending my summers growing up in my grandmother’s garden, was always rewarded with rhubarb pie.

But summertime in the Kennard kitchen means key lime pie.

Quite a few years back, my little brother stopped by for a visit on his way back from the Florida Sea Base operated by the Boy Scouts of America (now Scouting America). He showed up with an amazing summer tan, fresh lobster and a jug of Nellie & Joe’s Key Lime juice.

This changed my life.

Today I can find Nellie & Joe’s at most Walmart stores, which is a real treat anytime I’m looking for a quick and easy pie recipe.

The Music

Here’s a link to the playlist I had on during the process (Cool people might understand this better if I use the the term “mix tape.”)

Mony Mony by Tommy James & The Shondells, 2:30.

Pilot, “Magic,” 3:08.

Captain & Tennille, “Love Will Keep Us Together,” 3:26.

Leo Sayer, “Long Tall Glasses,” 3:02

Zz top, “Tush,” 2:14

Cake, “Comfort Eagle,” 4:12

AJR, “BANG!,” 2:54

Bay City Rollers, “Remember (Sha La La La), 2:34

News Editor David Kennard shows a variation on his simple key lime pie with a homemade crust and whipped cream topping. | David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

How I do it

When you’re at the store, pick up a premade graham cracker pie crust, a small can of sweetened condensed milk, a pint of heavy whipping cream and a fresh lime or two for garnish.

Almost forgot, you’ll need a couple of eggs, too.

Follow the recipe on the bottle of Nellie & Joe’s and you can’t go wrong.

Add the ingredients in a bowl, mix it up well, pour it into the crust and bake it in the oven at 350º for 15 minutes.

Let it stand for about 10 minutes then chill it in the refrigerator for two or three hours.

Whip the whipping cream with a capful of vanilla and some sugar to taste. Take the time and mix whip cream yourself.

When the pie is set nicely, grab a fork, drop a blob of whipping cream on your slice and enjoy.

If you want it to look pretty, you can garnish your pie with lime slices and lime zest. (I usually never get that far)