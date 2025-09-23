Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus to host fall breakfast at ISU - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus will host its annual Fall Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 7:45 a.m. in the Pond Student Union Building at Idaho State University.

This year’s featured speaker is Kaylee Peterson, a former two-time Idaho congressional candidate and president of the Idaho Young Democrats.

Peterson, a mother of two and advocate for civic engagement, will share her perspective on empowering women to take active roles in politics and community leadership.

Former Idaho congressional candidate Kaylee Peterson will be the guest speaker at the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus fall breakfast. | File photo

IDWC President and Western Regional Director of the National Federation of Democratic Women Gini Ballou said the breakfast is designed to bring together Democratic women from across the state to connect, network and strengthen their involvement in civic life.

“This event gives us a chance to come together, be inspired, and support one another as we continue working for a stronger Idaho,” Ballou said.

Tickets for the breakfast are $30, plus taxes and fees, and advance registration is required.

Membership renewals and new memberships will also be available, with proceeds supporting Democratic women candidates and initiatives throughout Idaho.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

For more information, call (208) 720-4347.