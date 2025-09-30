Idaho Falls fire chief retiring after 28-year career - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After serving as the Idaho Falls Fire Chief for six years, Duane Nelson is calling it quits.

The 53-year-old man is retiring from a 28-year firefighting career, effective Oct. 17.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Nelson cites the realization of all his professional goals as the reason for his retirement.

“I’ve accomplished many things over my time as fire chief and I’m ready to move on to the next chapter,” Nelson says.

For him, the next chapter looks like spending time with family. He wants to attend his son’s hockey games and stay involved in the community. He hopes to continue helping the fire department in some capacity, though he didn’t specify what that might be.

“I’m just excited to turn the department over to the next person and have their competitiveness and their drive continue to push it forward,” says Nelson.

Nelson’s successor has not yet been named. Mayor Rebecca Casper, who is also stepping down in December after three terms in office, is working to name an interim chief until a new mayor can select a permanent replacement.

As Nelson reflects on the last six years as chief, he appreciates the department’s partnership with the mayor and city council and credits that partnership for his accomplishments.

He cites the construction of Fire Station 6 at 2767 Spitfire Street as one of his greatest achievements. The city broke ground on the building in April. It’s slated for completion in November.

RELATED | City officials and members of Idaho Falls Fire break ground of Fire Station 6

Nelson is also proud of the department’s acquisition of Station 7 at 370 East 65th South in 2023.

RELATED | ‘It’s a pretty big moment for us.’ New fire station opens in Idaho Falls to help growing city

Nelson replaced Dave Hanneman as fire chief in 2019.

RELATED | Idaho Falls announces new fire chief

Under Nelson’s leadership, the Idaho Falls Fire Department has secured more than $8.5 million in grants to expand personnel, improve equipment and modernize fire stations. New fire engines, ambulances, critical-care medical technology and other resources have been added as well.

What he’s most proud of is the mental health resources made available to firefighters in recent years.

“One of the things I was able to start (is) a peer support group within the department that looks out for one another, that works with counselors and chaplains to protect our mental health,” Nelson says.

Duane Nelson | Courtesy city of Idaho Falls

Nelson began his career as a firefighter in 1997. He interviewed for the position in Idaho Falls from a tent during a military deployment on the Hungary-Croatian border during the Bosnian War.

He worked as a firefighter in the military, which was his motivation for pursuing it as a career.

“It really came from the drive of that family dynamic and the friendships and professionalism I gained in the military,” Nelson explains. “I was able to transition it to the public sector.”

A fire at BMC West on North Yellowstone Highway years ago is one that stands out to him because they battled it all night in frigid temperatures.

Managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the most memorable thing he was involved in.

“Managing an incident like that was … unprecedented,” Nelson says. “It was something we were adapting all the time. Luckily, I had my command staff around me and operational people out on the line to do the job everyday. They were all in emotionally, mentally and physically and they dove right in to protect the community.”

Serving the community has been a rewarding experience for him and he’s enjoyed the friendships and partnerships he’s formed along the way.

“I never felt like it was really a job. It was always just … a bunch of people working together to make the community safer,” he says.

Nelson appreciates the men and women he works with at the department and hopes to be able to thank each of them personally before he steps down.

He’s looking forward to attending the ribbon-cutting for Fire Station 6 in November. His advice to his replacement is to “trust the men and women around you.”

“Trust those around you because they make your job a whole lot easier and really make it a fun place to work,” Nelson says.

“Serving the people of Idaho Falls has been the honor of my life,” Nelson adds in a news release. “It has been a privilege to wear this badge and to serve this city.”

In a news release, Casper praises Nelson’s efforts in “strengthening the safety of our local firefighters” and modernizing the department.

With the dedication of a third station for the city in November, Casper says the department’s standing across the state has never been better.

“We are deeply grateful for his commitment to both the community and the men and women who serve alongside him. Idaho Falls is a stronger city because of his nearly 28 years of service,” Casper says.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH NELSON IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.