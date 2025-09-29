Idaho Falls Fire Department hosting block party Monday evening - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department invites the community to kick off Fire Prevention Week at its annual Fire Prevention Block Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29.

This free, family-friendly event will close the block at Station 1 on 343 E Street for an evening of fun, food, and fire safety education. This year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” will be highlighted throughout the evening.

Event highlights include:

Free food provided by the Community Food Basket

Fire engine tours

Fire prevention tips and education

Face painting

Kids’ training challenges

Photos with Sparky the Fire Dog

Live sponsor demonstrations

…and more!

The Idaho Falls Fire Department looks forward to welcoming residents to this year’s event and extends its gratitude to the many sponsors and partners who help make the block party possible each year. It is a great opportunity to come together to share fire safety tips that reduce the risk of emergencies.