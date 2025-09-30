Idaho gas prices down 3 cents - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – After some recent misfortune, Idaho drivers saw gas prices fall this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.49 – three cents less than a week ago, a penny more than a month ago, and the same price as a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.13 per gallon, which is five cents less than a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago and eight cents less than a year ago. Once again, Idaho ranks 8th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

“As the cheaper-to-produce winter-blend fuel makes its way through the supply chain, we could see additional savings. But this is also a time for refinery maintenance, and if any unusual repairs are needed, it could impact gasoline stocks in the short term,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, hurricane season will also continue to cooperate in cheaper prices.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $63 per barrel, about $1 more than a week ago. Stable crude oil prices can help lower gas prices, especially if fuel demand were to drop this week.

OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners) is rumored to be considering another increase in crude oil output in November. If oil supplies increase – especially during the colder months in the Northern Hemisphere – the cost of crude could fall, taking gas prices along with it.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Sept. 29:

Boise – $3.51

Coeur d’Alene – $3.56

Franklin – $3.40

Idaho Falls – $3.31

Lewiston – $3.46

Pocatello – $3.38

Rexburg – $3.43

Twin Falls – $3.45