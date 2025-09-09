Idaho gas prices stuck in neutral - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – It was another quiet week at Idaho gas pumps. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.47, the same as a week ago. On a more positive note, Monday’s average is about eight cents less than a month ago and 11 cents less than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.20 per gallon – a penny more than a week ago and four cents more than a month ago, but seven cents cheaper than a year ago. Idaho remains in 8th place for the most expensive fuel in the nation.

“Pump prices in the Panhandle went up a little bit, and prices in parts of Eastern Idaho slipped, holding the state average steady,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Fuel demand may ramp up a bit over the weekend as Idahoans try to cross another weekend getaway off the list while the good weather is here.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $62 per barrel after a slight uptick over Labor Day weekend. Lower crude oil prices can help drive down the cost of finished gasoline.

The Energy Information Administration reports refinery production at about 94% of capacity. If refineries remain unaffected by severe heat and hurricanes, gas prices could stabilize or even drop over the next week or two.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of September 8:

Boise – $3.54

Coeur d’Alene – $3.41

Franklin – $3.28

Idaho Falls – $3.28

Lewiston – $3.41

Pocatello – $3.38

Rexburg – $3.33

Twin Falls – $3.46