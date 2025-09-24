Idaho, Taiwan Flour Mills Association sign $1.2B wheat trade agreement - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Officials from Idaho and Taiwan signed a $1.2 billion wheat trade deal Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, representing a three-year commitment on behalf of partners in Taiwan to purchase U.S. wheat exports.

Taiwan Flour Mills Association President Michael Chang, Director General May Lin of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Cory Kress and Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt attended the deal signing ceremony and exchanged gifts Wednesday in the governor’s office.

Bedke, Chang and Lin said the deal represents a continuation of a longstanding partnership and friendship between Idaho farmers and members of the milling and baking industry in Taiwan.

“We’re very honored here today to have a delegation from the Taiwanese government, as well as the Taiwan Flour Mills Association,” Bedke said during the ceremonies. “They represent a long standing, very vibrant relationship the state of Idaho has had with Taiwan for over 40 years. They are Idaho’s second largest trading partner after Canada, and they’re a very important part of our agricultural markets here.”

Deal strengthens Taiwan’s decades long bond with Idaho, U.S. trade partners, officials say

Bedke, an Idaho farmer and rancher by trade, said the deal speaks to the quality of wheat produced by Idaho farmers.

Bedke told reporters that the deal means people from all over the world will enjoy eating dim sum in Taiwan that is made from Idaho wheat.

Lin said the new trade agreement strengthens a bond that has developed between Taiwan and its trade partners in the U.S. and Idaho over the past 40 years. Lin said the deal supports Idaho farmers by providing a stable market for wheat and ensures the people of Taiwan will have good food to eat.

“This also represents that both sides have this determination to create a resilient food supply,” Lin said.

The Taiwan Flour Mills Association imports wheat on behalf of 20 different Taiwanese flour mills, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture said.

“This agreement is a major win for Idaho agriculture and a testament to the strong partnership we share with Taiwan,” Tewalt said in a written statement. “Taiwan has long been one of Idaho’s most important and reliable trade partners, and their continued trust in the quality of our wheat is a point of pride for our growers and our state.”

The new wheat agreement is one part of a large agricultural partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.

Over the four-year time period from 2026 to 2029, Taiwan will purchase $10.4 billion in U.S. soybeans, corn, wheat and beef, officials said. The wheat provides a source of food security, the corn is critical for livestock feed, soybeans are essential for food processing, while U.S. beef has become a popular choice in Taiwanese steakhouses, officials said.

Many Taiwanese snacks and noodles are made with U.S. wheat, including Xiaolongbao dumplings.

“We’re very proud to be in the food business in Taiwan, and that relationship has turned into a friendship,” said Bedke, who has visited Taiwan four times, including most recently last fall. “Our hats are off to the farmers for always providing a predictable, quality product.”