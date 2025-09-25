Local Grease Monkey store celebrates 10th anniversary with big savings for customers - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 10 years since Grease Monkey opened its first Idaho Falls location, and it’s celebrating that milestone with the community.

Until 6 p.m. Thursday, the store at 2100 Channing way will be offering $25 off all oil changes or any other service. Cupcakes will be available for customers who stop by. The public is encouraged to wish Seymour the Monkey a happy birthday.

As Area Manager Chris Dougan reflects on this milestone, he’s thrilled to see how much traffic at this location has grown over the years.

“When we took it over, the store was doing maybe 12 or 13 cars a day,” Dougan says. “We’ve been able to make it our No. 3 store in the country. The community has been awesome to work with.”

Tyson Daniels was the original owner of the store and Dougan says there were five locations in Idaho when it opened in 2015. Today, there are nine Grease Monkey locations statewide, five of which are in eastern Idaho. It recently opened locations in Twin Falls, Jerome and Kimberly.

Grease Monkey was founded in 1978 by Bob Palmer and Alex Anderson, according to its Wikipedia page. Its headquarters are in Denver, Colorado. The company has since grown to have hundreds of locations nationwide.

Dougan is looking forward to serving customers at this location for another decade and says they hope to continue to expand and grow the company’s footprint.

“We’re looking forward to being in other areas. I hope to (open a store) in Blackfoot, Rigby. It’s been awesome to see our growth here,” says Dougan.