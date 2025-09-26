Local gun threats at schools turn out to be rival high schools' students conducting prank with Orbeez gun - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After the closure of three schools on Thursday due to multiple threats of gun violence, school district officials say they have determined the rumor began due to students from a rival high school conducting a prank.

According to a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91, a rumor began circulating Wednesday night that a person with a gun was seen in a car near Skyline High School. The concern was reported to the school resource officer and school administrators.

RELATED | Classes canceled at three Idaho Falls schools following gun threats

Idaho Falls Police officers responded and Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School and Ethel Boyes Elementary, whose campuses are next to Skyline, were closed Thursday.

Officers were reportedly traced the rumor back to a report from a student who said they saw a car in the church parking lot on Westhill Avenue, and multiple people in the car putting on ski masks.

The student said one of the passengers had what was apparently a gun.

Accoring to the release, officers believe these students were from Idaho Falls High School and had driven to Skyline High School for an Emotion Bowl week prank involving using Orbeez guns on the “Skyline Rock”, a boulder, outside of the high school.

An Orbeez gun is a toy gun that shoots small, water-absorbent polymer beads called Orbeez.

When the students were caught, they were directed to leave by administrators and SROs.

“The sighting of the car and the people in it circulated among students at the event. As rumors are known to do, the story evolved and picked up extra details along the way, eventually causing concern to many who heard the rumor,” the release says. “At this time, investigators do not believe that a real gun was involved at any time.”

Investigators say they believe the students seen at the church were likely involved in the prank, and the timing of the sighting, the video, and the interaction between the student involved in the prank and the administrators line up.

“We encourage all D91 students to engage in school activities and friendly rivalry traditions in ways that are safe and do not cause alarm or harm to their fellow students. School will be in session tomorrow for all elementary students,” the release says. “Middle and high school students will follow the intervention schedule. All activities, including the Emotion Bowl, are continuing as scheduled.”

Maren Archibald, chief of communications for Idaho Falls School District 91, told ⁦EastIdahoNews.com⁩ that the school’s resource officers will handle security for Thursday’s game. She stated that Ravesten Stadium is not in the vicinity of the alleged threat made, meaning the games will continue as planned.

Regarding the Emotion Bowl, Archibald stated that the game has often had a larger police presence due to the number of people in attendance, and that will be the case for Friday’s game.

District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange said she was thankful to the investigators and looked forward to continuing to ensure the safety of students.

“I am grateful for the cooperation and partnership of the Idaho Falls Police Department as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” LaOrange said in the release. “I understand that closing school can create challenges for families and appreciate their patience as the Idaho Falls Police Department conducted its investigation. District 91 remains fully committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”