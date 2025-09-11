Man and woman killed, child flown to hospital following crash near Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD — Two people were killed and a child was critically injured in a crash Wednesday night near Malad, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of 700 North and 100 West. Investigators say a 2014 Ford Focus carrying three people was traveling southbound on 100 West when it veered off the road onto the right shoulder.

The driver overcorrected, causing the car to roll and strike two unoccupied vehicles — a 2016 Chevy Colorado and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler — parked on the left shoulder.

The Ford was occupied by a 47-year-old man from Fielding, Utah, a 45-year-old woman from Tremonton, Utah, and a juvenile. The man and woman were critically injured and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they later died.

The juvenile passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Roads in the area were blocked for about three hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the crash.