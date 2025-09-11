Man arrested after attempted stabbing in Shelley - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Shelley Police Department.

On September 10, 2025, around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Shelley Police Department responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at a residence on the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue in Shelley.

Upon arrival, officers secured the scene, searched the residence and began an active search for the suspect. The Shelley Police Department was assisted by deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division. Aerial support was provided through the deployment of a thermal drone.

The suspect was located on the 800 block of South Park Avenue. When contacted by law enforcement, the suspect resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody after being tased. The suspect was transported to the Bingham County Jail.

We are thankful to report that the victim was not injured during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details may be released.

We want to thank our partnering agencies for their swift response and teamwork in resolving this situation safely.