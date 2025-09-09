Man killed in four-vehicle crash near Post Falls - East Idaho News

POST FALLS — A man from Montana was killed Monday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Post Falls, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near milepost 2 in the westbound lanes. Investigators say a 58-year-old Livingston man was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Prius eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, crossed the median, and entered oncoming traffic.

The Prius collided with the rear of a 2024 Volvo semi-truck and trailer driven by a 38-year-old Spokane man and his 37-year-old female passenger. Both were uninjured.

The impact left both the Prius and the semi heavily damaged and stopped in the interstate. A white 2019 Ford F-350, driven by a 23-year-old Spokane man, and a white 2019 Toyota Tundra, driven by a 34-year-old Priest River man, were also struck, though both sustained only minor damage.

The Prius driver died at the scene. His name has not been released, but authorities confirmed next of kin have been notified.

Traffic on westbound I-90 was shut down for about three and a half hours as emergency crews responded. The roadway reopened around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene police, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Kootenai County Fire Rescue, the county coroner, and the Idaho Transportation Department.