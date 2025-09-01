Multiple people shot, including 5-year-old girl, at late-night northern Utah gathering - East Idaho News

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Three people were shot, including a man shot in the head and 5-year-old girl shot in the hip, in Weber County early Sunday morning, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 1 a.m. on Aug. 31, Weber authorities received a 911 call of a man that had been shot in the area of 9300 W 900 S. While deputies were en route, additional calls came in reporting the possibility of other victims.

Upon arrival, deputies found a large gathering with multiple vehicles leaving the area. Deputies found a man in his early 20s who had been shot in the head. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

On scene, deputies also found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg/hip and another male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Both individuals were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

“Our detectives are currently speaking to all the witnesses that were in the area and are working to identify a suspect,” a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office states. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be given at this time.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221 and reference case #25WC30717.