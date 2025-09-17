New popular restaurant coming to Idaho Falls for the first time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Chipotle Mexican Grill has proven to be a hot commodity in eastern Idaho and will soon open a second restaurant. The international chain specializes in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.

Chipotle Mexican Grill communications team spokesperson Mohit Patel said the company is currently scheduled to open a new location in Idaho Falls later next year. No other details were provided as to when that might be.

The business does have an application with the city of Idaho Falls for a tenant improvement building permit, according to Wade Sanner, community development services director.

He confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that it’s for 2310 East 17th Street near the Grand Teton Mall. Sanner said the permit was pulled on Aug. 26.

“We look forward to Chipotle joining our community,” he said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Where Carl’s Jr. used to be on 17th Street in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Carl’s Jr. was previously at this spot. People have taken to Facebook to ask if the location was still open or remodeling. Public Relations Coordinator Lauren Garton said it has permanently closed. A sign on the doors said its last day of operation was Sept. 8.

“This was an isolated closure in this area. We understand that these changes may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your loyalty and support throughout the years,” she said in an email.

Carl’s Jr. will continue serving customers at its other locations on Broadway Street and Northgate Mile.

It’s unclear how long Carl’s Jr. has been in business at 17th Street, although Sanner said the earliest permit was from July 2011.

As for Chipotle, the business opened a restaurant in Rexburg last year at 1048 Tamana Drive. There was previously a Chipotle in Chubbuck in 2016. It closed two years later, along with dozens of other underperforming Chipotles nationwide.