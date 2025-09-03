Part of ID-33 closed after 'serious crash' between Madison and Teton counties - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — Officials are asking the public to avoid the area near Newdale on Idaho Highway 33, after a serious crash has closed the road.

According to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Highway 33 is closed at mile marker 107 due to a crash at mile marker 129 in Teton County.

Officials ask that drivers use an alternate route and avoid the area until the highway is reopened.

EastIdahoNews.com has contacted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for details on the crash. We will update you when we learn more.