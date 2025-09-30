Prosecutors: Fueled by ‘religious conviction,’ Boise couple put ‘kill list’ online - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A Boise couple is again facing criminal charges after prosecutors alleged that they published a manifesto instructing people to kill judges, law enforcement officers, bankers, private citizens and their families.

Jonathan and Jolene Harms face more than 100 criminal charges for allegedly threatening dozens of people — many of whom are members of a church that excommunicated them — by listing their names on “a kill list” that was posted on social media and sent to various potential victims, according to Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Robert Bleazard.

He said in court Friday that the manifesto commanded others to “Go. Hunt. Kill.” It also directed the “murder and mutilation” of certain people by burning their bodies, Bleazard said.

“The defendants have expressed deep religious conviction, which fuels much of their action,” he added.

The Harmses claim to be witnesses in the Book of Revelations, Bleazard said, and Jonathan Harms refers to himself as the crown prince of heaven.

They’ve have each been charged with 20 counts of stalking in the first degree and 20 counts of witness intimidation in a criminal case, according to a complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman. They’re also facing 20 misdemeanor counts for alleged witness intimidation in a civil case.

Bond was set at $15 million for each defendant. The presiding judge also entered no-contact orders protecting 20 different people, informing the Harmses emphatically that they are not to contact — in any way — any of the named victims.

Jolene Harms allegedly threatened local police officer, wife, children

An investigation into Jonathan Harms “escalating behavior” toward members of Table Rock Church began in May and led to him being placed on a mental health hold, according to a declaration of probable cause by the Boise Police Department.

The Harmses had been excommunicated from the church, and a current and a former church leader obtained protection orders, Bleazard said. Despite being barred from contacting them, Jonathan Harms emailed both church members the manifesto on July 10.

“It stated you will confirm that this is a kill list,” Bleazard said, referencing the document.

That’s when the Boise Police Department began investigating Jonathan Harms, and he was arrested two days later on two felony counts of stalking in the first degree. Officers also found firearms and a “substantial amount” of ammunition in the couple’s home, Bleazard said.

Jolene Harms was arrested on suspicion of telephone harassment after she sent two “threatening” text messages to a police officer’s wife during the investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She told the wife that if her husband didn’t talk to Jonathan Harms, their “whole family was going to die” and their children would be “slaughtered,” the affidavit said.

“Seriously, I’m going to kill your children,” she texted, according to court records.

Jolene Harms pleaded guilty late last month on those charges and was placed on unsupervised probation for a year, court records showed.

Jonathan Harms’ case is ongoing. He’s been in custody since his initial arrest and pleaded not guilty to those charges. He has a jury trial scheduled for January 2026, according to court records.

Many of the people named in the manifesto obtained protection orders through a civil case after the Harmses’ first arrest. While Jonathan Harms was incarcerated, officers monitored his conversations with his wife as they continued to discuss the manifesto, according to the prosecution.

The Harmses’ attorney, Johannes S.A. Claus III, argued that the $15 million bonds, particularly in Jolene’s case, were “excessive.” He said she’s the caretaker for their five children and would like to return home.

“There’s not a threat of danger to her children or to the wider community,” Claus said.