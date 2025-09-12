Riverbend Awareness Project focuses on the rewarding world of service dogs - East Idaho News

Across this two-part episode of the Riverbend Awareness Project, Rachel and Chris from Idaho Elite K9 Training, share their expertise on the complex and rewarding world of service dogs.

In part one, they walk listeners through the training process—from carefully selecting suitable puppies to teaching obedience, public access, and eventually task-specific skills like seizure alerts or mobility support. They emphasize that service dog training isn’t just about the dog—it requires significant commitment from handlers too, ensuring they can maintain the training for the lifetime of their service partner.

Part two shifts focus to the legal protections and challenges surrounding service dogs. The trainers explain the rights of individuals with service dogs, the problem of untrained pets being misrepresented as service dogs, and how this misuse negatively impacts those with legitimate needs. They also stress the importance of public etiquette: avoiding distractions, educating children, and respecting service dogs even when a disability isn’t visible.

Together, both episodes highlight how service dogs provide life-changing support and independence for individuals with medical, psychiatric, and mobility needs. The discussions underscore the dedication required to train and maintain these dogs, the need for public awareness, and the lasting bond between service dogs and their handlers.

Catch previous and current episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you get podcasts or on the Riverbend Media Group podcast page.