Rockin’ Russet lives up to its name with great food and service - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — In my quest to explore some of the fantastic food spots around eastern Idaho, I recently discovered Rockin’ Russet Bar & Grill in Shelley — and I can’t wait to go back.
Opening in 2023, this locally owned gem is the creation of local brothers Shane and Skylar Dial. The eatery takes its name from Shelley High School’s mascot, “King Russet,” and serves as a gathering place for great food, drinks and fun in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.
“Whether you’re catching a game, shooting pool, enjoying live music or playing trivia, this is a place to leave your worries behind,” said Shane, adding that he discourages talk of politics or religion.
On my visit, Shane treated me to four standout menu items — and I was not disappointed.
Bacon Jam Burger
It’s a half-pound patty from Doug’s Meats in Shelley topped with smoky bacon, spicy jalapeños, and a sweet jam crafted by Skylar, who clearly knows his way around creative flavor combinations. Paired with beer-battered fries and house fry sauce, it was the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and savory.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken, zesty pesto, and a fresh ciabatta bun that melted in my mouth … delicious. Simple, flavorful, and unforgettable — especially with those fries on the side.
Pepperoni Pizza
For me, a good pizza always comes down to the crust, and Rockin’ Russet nailed it. Not too thick, not too thin, just right. Add in their flavor packed homemade pizza sauce and just the right amount of hot bubbly cheese and pepperoni, and this pizza is a winner.
Raspberry Chimichanga
The only dessert on the menu, but they don’t need another. Imagine a warm egg roll wrap filled with cream cheese, topped with buttercream frosting, and dipped in raspberry sauce. Sweet, crunchy, creamy and original, Skylar’s signature creation is worth saving room for.
And for those who enjoy a good adult beverage, Rockin’ Russet is the only spot in Shelley serving mixed drinks. The in-house mixologist can whip up just about anything you’re craving.
Rockin’ Russet Bar & Grill is at 225 Anderson Road in Shelley. It’s open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. Follow it on Facebook for special events, menu updates and specific closing times.
