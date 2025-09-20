Shelley police seek driver of car that sped through Thursday's Homecoming Parade leaving several injured - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Investigators with the Shelley Police Department seek a suspect in Thursday’s Homecoming Parade incident that left several people with minor injuries.

According to police, a vehicle sped through the Shelley High School Homecoming Parade, although the injuries occured when a float had to stop suddenly to avoid a collision with the speeding vehicle.

“We want to clarify that no vehicles or individuals were struck by the suspect vehicle,” stated a prepared statement released on social media. “The injuries came from a float having to stop to avoid being struck by the suspect vehicle.”

Shelley Police officers have been in contact with “the volleyball team, their coaching staff, the majority of players, and their parents,” according to the statement. “We have documented any reported injuries and will continue to contact those we have not been in contact with.”

Soon after the incident, police said they had identified a “possible person of interest,” although as of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.

“We are asking anyone who may have video footage or photos to please contact us and reference the … case number [#25SP01620],” stated Friday afternoon’s post.

The department is specifically seeking any additional video footage of a blue Toyota Corolla traveling southbound near the intersection of Highway 91 (S. State Street) and Fir Street around 2:50 p.m. when the intersection was blocked by police.

The department also said officers are working with local businesses to gather additional surveillance footage.

“Our investigation has been assisted by video footage provided by a witness and other witnesses providing statements; we thank those who have already come forward,” the post stated.

Anyone with relevant video or information should contact the Bingham County Dispatch Center at 208-785-1234, referencing Case #25SP01620.