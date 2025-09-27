Three rescued from frigid waters of Palisades Reservoir - East Idaho News

ALPINE – Three boaters are safe after spending nearly an hour in the frigid water of Palisade Reservoir Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. this morning (Sept. 27), to the Landslide Creek area, where the three men were reported to be floating with their life jackets on.

Air Idaho Rescue responded, first spotted the men, then directed rescuers to the location, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

Water temperatures at Palisade Reservoir are in the low to mid-50s this time of year, meaning any prolonged exposure reduces the ability to “self-rescue,” Lovell said.

Lovell said it was uncertain how the three men ended up in the water.

All three men were being treated at the scene for exposure and were expected to be OK.

Responding agencies included the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Backcountry Team, BCS Aquatic Rescue Team, Air Idaho Rescue, Idaho Falls Ambulance (based in Swan Valley) and Swan Valley Fire.