Two rushed to hospital after trucks hauling potatoes crash near Rupert - East Idaho News

RUPERT — Two men were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a crash involving two potato-hauling semi-trucks north of Rupert.

Idaho State Police say the collision happened around 5 p.m. on Idaho Highway 24 near milepost 23.

A 38-year-old Rupert man driving a 2010 Kenworth semi stopped in the northbound lane to make a left turn when his truck was rear-ended by a 1983 International semi driven by a 43-year-old man from Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to an ISP news release.

Neither trailer overturned, but both drivers were injured.

The Albuquerque man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was flown to a local hospital by air ambulance. The Rupert man, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported by ground ambulance.

The highway was shut down for about six hours while crews cleared the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, Northside Fire, East End Fire, Emergency Response, and Classic Air.