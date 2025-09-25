Utah County appoints Robinson's attorney, approves $1M staffing additions for Kirk case - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — The Utah County Commission appointed an attorney for Tyler Robinson, who is charged with killing Charlie Kirk, and unanimously passed $1 million in staffing additions Wednesday to aid the prosecution and defense in Robinson’s case.

The commission unanimously approved a contract appointing defense attorney Kathryn Nester as legal counsel for Robinson. Nester has represented defendants in other high profile cases before, such as Kouri Richins, the Kamas woman accused of murdering her husband, and Dr. Kirk Moore, the plastic surgeon who was federally indicted on charges of distributing fake vaccine cards but whose charges were dismissed by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“This action fulfills the commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime — who cannot afford legal representation — are provided with a qualified defense. In reaching this agreement, the commission relied on the advice of an independent criminal defense attorney, whom it has retained to advise the commission in these situations,” the commission’s statement said.

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner said during Wednesday’s commission meeting that it isn’t typical to add staffing midyear, but it is necessary to maintain the level of service in the county amid such a high-profile case.

“In this chamber, our duty is responsibility to ensure our laws are carried out fairly, and that includes ensuring both a well-equipped prosecution and a competent defense,” she said. “While this case draws headlines, we cannot allow this tragedy to cast aside others waiting for resolution. Every victim of crime in Utah County, whether their story makes the news or not, deserves dignity, attention and timely justice.”

The resolution adds two more full-time deputy county attorney positions and two full-time paralegal positions.

“For victims, justice can never come fast enough. … Today, our specific goal is to maintain our current level of service. I believe adding these positions will do that. It will maintain our current level of service while giving attention to a high-profile event as well as the justice deserved to victims of all crimes in our county,” Powers Gardner said.

Commissioner Skyler Beltran said he is typically very frugal in decision-making and doesn’t like to do midyear changes. In June, Beltran opposed increasing a transient room tax as “we shouldn’t raise the tax just because we can.”

Beltran said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray had contacted the commission to ask for the staffing additions.

“It’s so unfortunate all the way around. This is money, but a life was lost. A family is broken. Our community is really, just very upset. And we are tasked with upholding the rule of law on both sides,” he said.

The county is in the “unique position” of funding both defense and prosecution, Beltran explained. The staffing additions will ensure it is fair for both sides, he added.

“We are going to approve over a million dollars today in an expense for an event we didn’t want — none of us wanted. It happened to be here, and our taxpayers will now foot the bill. It’s very unfortunate, but we don’t have a choice; we have to do it,” he said.

Further details on the exact cost of the new positions were not available on the county’s website.