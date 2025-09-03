Victor Perez family's attorney says 'litigation is going to start in earnest' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Although the Idaho attorney general’s investigation into the shooting of a teenager with developmental disabilities has concluded, civil litigation surrounding the incident has not.

Following an announcement from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office that it would not file charges against the four officers who shot Victor Perez, EastIdahoNews.com reached out to James Cook, an attorney representing the Perez family in an ongoing civil lawsuit against the city of Pocatello.

“This is not uncommon. We’re disappointed, but we think it’s par for the course, and it just means that we have a long road of litigation ahead of us, and the case is really just getting started,” Cook said.

The city of Pocatello issued a news release in the afternoon stating that it has been “committed to fully cooperating with the independent investigation and review” and that it respects the attorney general’s decision.

“My heart goes out to the Perez family over the loss of Victor. This incident has been difficult for our entire community. In Pocatello, we stand together in challenging times. I am confident we will continue to support one another as we move forward,” Mayor Brian Blad said in the release.

The release also states, “This decision does not lessen the pain of losing Victor, nor does it erase the grief felt in our community. We recognize the weight of this moment for everyone affected.”

On April 5, four Pocatello Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance, where Perez’s family members were struggling with him while he was holding a kitchen knife. The officers discharged their weapons when Perez approached them, with the interaction lasting for less than 20 seconds from the time they exited their vehicles.

An officer points his gun at Perez on April 5. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Three of the officers fired live rounds at Perez while one fired a beanbag round from a shotgun. The attorney general’s letter states that the autopsy report found 12 gunshot wounds on Perez.

Perez, who was 17 years old at the time of his death, has been described as being autistic and having several other developmental disabilities. After receiving multiple surgeries and having his leg amputated, Perez was taken off life support a week after the shooting when doctors found him to be clinically brain-dead.

On April 16, the civil rights law firm Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy (BNCL) filed a wrongful death claim against Pocatello on behalf of Perez’s family. Less than three months later, on June 27, the firm filed its official civil complaint, accusing the police department of violating Perez’s rights.

Now that the attorney general’s office has released its findings, BNCL will file an amended civil complaint, Cook explained.

James Cook (right) sits next to local attorney Jennifer Call, at a June community meeting. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re going to update the complaint with any new information,” Cook said. “For instance, this report is coming out, so there may be some information that we can use.”

Cook said they will call a press conference once they’ve filed the amended complaint.

Currently, the firm is advising Perez’s family not to comment publicly. Cook explained that this is to protect the family as civil litigation continues.

“When you get into litigation, pretty much every statement you make regarding the case can more or less be used against you,” Cook said. “It’s best to let attorneys, people who are not parties to the case, do the speaking for anyone who’s directly involved in the case.”

While disappointed, the family is also not surprised by the investigation results, Cook said.

Cook also expressed his thoughts on what the results reflect.

“Maybe … Victor Perez’s life was not valued, and that’s why he was he was killed in the manner that he was killed,” Cook said.