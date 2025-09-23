Walmart becomes first retailer to deliver refrigerated prescriptions with your groceries in Idaho - East Idaho News

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart is making it easier for customers to get life-saving medications delivered straight to their door. The retail giant announced Monday that its Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery service now includes refrigerated and reconstituted prescriptions — including insulin, GLP-1s and pediatric amoxicillin — at locations across the United States.

With the expansion, Walmart says it is the first major retailer to deliver refrigerated and reconstituted medications along with groceries and other essentials in a single order.

“We continue to unlock new levels of convenience while also broadening access to critical medications,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of Pharmacy. “Adding refrigerated prescriptions to our Pharmacy Delivery capabilities is the result of listening to our customers … and keeping the communities we serve at the heart of what we do.”

The announcement comes one year after Walmart piloted pharmacy delivery and eight months after rolling it out nationwide. More than 4 million orders have been fulfilled since the launch, with the fastest arriving in just nine minutes, according to the company.

The service is designed to be especially helpful for customers with limited time or transportation. Refrigerated prescriptions account for over 30% of Walmart Pharmacy sales, making the expansion a major step toward convenience and accessibility.

Once a prescription is filled, customers are notified via their pharmacy account and can select Same-Day Scheduled, On-Demand or Express delivery. Insurance is applied automatically, and all refrigerated medications are shipped in insulated, light-protected packaging to maintain safety and quality. Deliveries require an electronic signature upon arrival.