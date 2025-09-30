WATCH: Suspect runs from police after hearing that horse can smell narcotics - East Idaho News

LUBBOCK, Texas (TMX) — In Texas, police officers on horseback chased down a suspect who ran after taking a joke about a “narcotics-smelling” horse way too seriously.

Officers Bryson Lewis and William Trotter with the Lubbock Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit were assisting with a routine patrol last Monday afternoon when they stopped a man for walking in the road, rather than on the sidewalk.

Click here for more on this story.