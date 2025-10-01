You have to see this! Cruise ship passenger gets stuck in see-through water slide over ocean - East Idaho News

UH OH — A passenger on a cruise ship recently went viral after footage of her getting stuck inside the ship’s transparent water slide surfaced online.

The video was posted on TikTok on Sept. 18 by someone with the username @maplesworld22. It’s not clear where the ship was headed at the time, but footage of the incident shows a woman stuck inside a water slide on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

She is seen lying on her back inside the enclosed slide at a spot where the slide becomes transparent allowing guests to see the ocean right below them.

“Oh my god, she’s literally stuck,” a voice is heard saying in the TikTok video.

The 13-second long clip shows the woman with her hands pressed against the slide as she tries to inch her way up by also moving her feet.

“Stuck in a waterslide over actual ocean water would send me into a psychosis,” one TikTok user commented.

Other viewers questioned why the woman did’t flip over and crawl in the first place.

“What am I missing? Can’t she roll over and start crawling?” a comment reads.

Norwegian told USA TODAY in an email that the slide shown in the video “features an escape hatch for guests to exit safely when they cannot complete the experience due to factors like not wearing the recommended swim attire, weight of the guest, etc.”

USA Today said the cruise line did not share additional specifics about the incident in the clip. The news outlet did report that passengers called for help, and the woman got out safely.