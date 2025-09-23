You have to see this! Dashcam video captures moment car hits guardrail, crashes in opposite lane of traffic - East Idaho News

A DANGEROUS SITUATION — A dashcam video recently went viral after it caught a frightening moment of a car crashing into a guardrail.

The video was shared on numerous social media accounts, including a Facebook post by WBRC 6 News on Sept. 16, 2025. Footage shows a car driving on the shoulder of a North Carolina interstate right before crashing into a guardrail. The car was going at least 70 miles per hour when it hit the guardrail, according to the video.

The car then bounces off the guardrail and cuts in front of other vehicles as it makes its way across the four-lane highway and grassy median. While traveling across the median, the car flips and begins rolling down the highway. It crashes into several vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic before coming to a stop.

The intense video also shows reaction footage from the driver of the vehicle whose dashcam recorded the incident. He appears to look over at the car on the shoulder, right as it hits the guardrail. His jaw immediately drops as he watches the entire scene unfold.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.