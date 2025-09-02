You have to see this! Dramatic footage shows child walking on monorail track at Hersheypark - East Idaho News

HERSHEYPARK HERO — Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan jumped into action to rescue a child who was spotted walking on a monorail track in Hersheypark, Pennsylvania.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2025, and videos of the frightening scene quickly went viral. One video shared on Facebook by Trisha Kathleen shows the boy walking along the tracks at least 20 feet off the ground.

The boy’s parents reported him missing around 5:05 p.m., and during the search, he snuck behind the chains blocking off the monorail ride that was not operating at the time, according to park officials.

In the video, a crowd of park visitors begins pointing and yelling at the child to walk to a nearby roof, where the Good Samaritan, John Sampson, is waiting to help the boy.

Sampson quickly jumped up onto the tracks, picked the boy up in his arms, and brought him down to safety. Park visitors clapped and cheered when the boy was rescued.

“It was my wife’s turn to take the kids on rides, so I was sitting back watching the stroller and purse,” Sampson recalled to NBC10. “As I’m sitting there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye that shouldn’t have been there. And then that’s when I saw that the boy was up there.”

He mentioned that he’s a father of three and that his dad instincts kicked in when he saw a child in danger.

“We are grateful for the vigilance of our guests and the swift response of our team, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of guest safety throughout Hersheypark,” a park spokesperson said, according to NBC10 affiliate WGAL.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his parents around 5:30 p.m.