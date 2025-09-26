‘You’re not a kid’: Idaho man sentenced to prison for pointing knife at officer - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Before sentencing Gabriel Pope to a maximum of a decade in prison Wednesday, 4th Judicial District Judge Nancy Baskin told the 22-year-old that he simply needed to “grow up.”

Pope was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after four years, for pointing a knife at an officer in November. The officer, Boise Police Sgt. Steven Martinez, then fired five shots at Pope, with three of the bullets striking him.

Pope’s attorney, Sharif Ghannam, said it’s “a miracle” he’s alive and walking, because one of the bullets just missed his heart and spine. Ghannam said that his client has several mental health issues, and that the majority of his violent offenses occurred when he was a minor.

“Mr. Pope has had a very, very traumatic young life,” Ghannam said, “and unfortunately, still is traumatic, your Honor, as he stands before this court at just 22 years old.”

Pope pleaded guilty to two felonies, aggravated assault upon certain personnel and an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, as part of a plea agreement with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

Baskin, who presides over felony cases in Ada County, acknowledged Pope’s struggles with his mental health, but she said he exacerbated those problems with daily drug use. He also has a “horrible criminal history,” she said, pointing to varying charges where he disrespected law enforcement. She recommended that the Idaho Department of Correction provide him with mental health counseling and treatment, aggression replacement therapy and substance abuse treatment while he’s incarcerated.

Pope received credit for the 303 days he already spent at the Ada County Jail, which means he could be released on parole after roughly three years behind bars.

“You’re not a kid, and this type of conduct is never going to be tolerated in society,” Baskin said in court. “You simply need to own your mental health and own your addiction disease, and you need to figure out how you can live and manage those diseases.” “I wish you the best of luck,” she added.

Officer justified in 2024 shooting, Boise police says

Attorneys for both sides painted different pictures of the afternoon traffic stop that led Sgt. Martinez to shoot and injure Pope.

Just after 3 p.m. Nov. 13, an officer pulled over a car near the intersection of South Division Avenue and West Howe Street in Boise for a fictitious plate, according to the Boise Police Department.

Pope, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, was questioned by law enforcement. That’s when the incident “escalated,” Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Michael Guy said.

He said in court that Pope ran into a nearby neighborhood, jumping over fences, with a knife in his hand. When officers tried to confront Pope, he “aggressed” toward Martinez with the knife, Guy said, screaming profanities, until Martinez had “no choice” but to draw his weapon and shoot Pope.

Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick Thomson, who was tasked with reviewing the outside investigation into the shooting, found that Martinez was justified in his actions, according to police spokesperson Haley Williams.

Pope seemed to blame his actions on the medication he was on, along with a history of trauma around law enforcement, Guy said. But he said Pope’s actions show the real truth.

“Your Honor, he is a violent person,” he said.

Ghannam said that’s not the full extent of what happened.

Pope stabbed himself in the neck before running away, Ghannam said. He argued that his client takes responsibility for his actions, and that any mention of his mental health issues was just to provide the full context of what contributed to his criminal acts.

He also pushed back on a comment made by Guy about the lack of Pope’s support system, arguing that Pope’s parents have supported him through the process. His mother talks to him nearly every day, Ghannam said.

“She clearly loves her son, … so to say that all of his ties are parolees or convicted felons is just a bit out of context,” he added.

Despite acknowledging Pope’s mental health history, Guy said it takes a “backseat” to his substance abuse issues. Pope laid blame on the officers for not using less lethal force, Guy said, and when he looks at Pope’s criminal history, there’s “no place other than prison” for him.

He asked for a 20-year sentence, with a minimum of seven years in prison before Pope could be eligible for parole. Ghannam asked for a unified sentence of 10 years, with two or three years required in prison before Pope could be released.

Pope apologized for his actions and said he takes full responsibility, asking Baskin for “grace and mercy.” He doesn’t know why it took getting shot to realize that he has a purpose in life and people who love him, he said.

“I’m going to continue learning and do better in the future,” he said.