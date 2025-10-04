4 candidates vying for a seat on the Rigby City Council - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4.

RIGBY – Four candidates are seeking election to a four-year term on the Rigby City Council.

Alex Espinoza, who is currently in office, is seeking re-election. Other candidates who have filed to run include Alize King, Kevin Bradshaw and Melanie Allen.

EastIdahoNews.com sent each candidate the same eight questions. Their responses were required to be 250 words or less. Their unedited answers are included below.

Election Day is November 4.

QUESTIONS:

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Espinoza: I am married with 4 children. I have worked as a technician for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 18 years. I have also worked as a Realtor, in construction, and have had my own businesses in the past. I have a bachelor’s degree in business management with entrepreneurial emphasis. I was appointed to the city council in Aug of last year.

King: Hello, my name is Aliza King. For the past 18 years, my husband and I have grown together while raising three amazing daughters who inspire me every day. After finishing high school, I chose to focus on family while giving back to our community. I served a four-year term on the Rigby City Council, gaining valuable experience in local government, and for the past six years I’ve organized Trick-or-Treat Main Street completely on my own, providing families with a safe and fun tradition. These experiences have deepened my commitment to Rigby and strengthened my desire to serve.

Bradshaw: I was born in California. While I grew up in California, I have also lived in Indiana,

Argentina, Arizona, Utah, and Oregon. Now, I love being a resident of the great State of Idaho. A few years ago, my wife and I moved to Rigby for the lifestyle the city offers. In Rigby we have found “home” and love being close to extended family also living in Rigby.

My wife and best friend, JoAnna, was raised in Meridian, Idaho. We have been married for 30 years and together we have four children and three grandchildren.

I earned my bachelor’s degree in art from Eastern Oregon University. My expertise in art is ceramic art. I even have a pottery studio in my home.

I have worked professionally in sales for over thirty years and enjoy it because I thrive on meeting new people and hearing their stories. Additionally, I have owned a few businesses in the area including the Tidbits newspaper & a kitchen remodeling business – Kitchen 2 Baths. I am proud to say I support a Rigby countertop fabricator by purchasing quartz and granite counter tops from them.

I had the opportunity to serve as a member of a city council in Eastern Oregon where I learned a great deal about the operations and needs of a small city.

Allen: My husband Dusty and I have made Rigby our home for the past 20 years. We have 4 children ages 12-19 and enjoy spending time together, playing games, listening to audiobooks, and traveling. I have a degree in Deaf Education from Utah State University and worked in the public schools and privately serving adults with disabilities. Currently, we own and operate 2 businesses- Finders Keepers Thriftshop and House of Bounce inflatable rentals.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Allen: I’m sure I haven’t accomplished it yet!

Bradshaw: My proudest accomplishment is the success of my children. No matter what I’ve

achieved professionally over the years, nothing compares to the joy and pride I feel in seeing my children thrive. Their happiness and accomplishments are truly unmatched.

Giving credit where due, 99% of their success is thanks to the extraordinary woman I married. Still, their achievements bring me immense joy. And for the record, grandchildren truly are better than children.

King: Without question, my proudest accomplishments are my three daughters. From my oldest making history as part of the first D2 gym in Idaho to compete at Cheerleading Worlds, to the unique gifts and talents of all three, they remind me daily why strong communities and strong families matter. Their growth and achievements fuel my passion for building a city that offers opportunities, safety, and support for every family.

Espinoza: My proudest accomplishment is my 21 year marriage and helping to raise kids that are kind and help those in need.

Why are you seeking political ofﬁce within your community? Brieﬂy explain your political platform.

King: I’m seeking office again because I love helping people. My goal is to advocate for all residents, listen to every voice, and focus on solving problems—not creating new ones. I want to continue serving Rigby with compassion, fairness, and common sense, ensuring that decisions are made with the best interests of our families and future in mind.

Bradshaw: I’ve was fortunate to serve as a member of a city council in Eastern Oregon, an experience that gave me valuable insight into the inner workings of local government and small city operations

and what to expect in serving Rigby. I desire to use this experience to serve my community.

My political platform is straightforward. Like President Reagan, I stand on a three-legged stool:

Fiscal conservatism – responsible stewardship of public funds. Social conservatism – upholding traditional values that strengthen families and

communities. Public safety – ensuring the security of our city and especially the well-being of our

children in schools.

I believe these principles are essential for building a strong, safe, and thriving community.

Espinoza: I have lived in Rigby for the last ten years and love this community. I want to make sure that the city continues to grow smart. We need to make sure that safety is priority. The constitution of the United States should be the base of all decisions made at a city level. There needs to be a balance between personal rights, and the rights of the community.

Allen: I have been immensely blessed by this community and I’d love to give something back. I have not held a political office previously so this will be a learning and growing experience for me. Rather than claim a specific political platform, I like to take each issue separately, study it out weighing the pros and cons of each option, and then make a decision.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Bradshaw: The major issue in this election is how Rigby manages its growth. Over the past decade, our city has experienced rapid expansion, and with that growth comes increased demand for infrastructure and services – roads, utilities, law enforcement, emergency response, and more. If we don’t plan ahead, we risk falling behind and straining our resources.

To address this, I believe Rigby must take proactive steps to attract businesses to our community. A stronger local economy can expand our tax base and encourage people to live and invest here. This kind of thoughtful growth helps us build a self-reliant, vibrant community – one that meets the needs of current residents while preparing for the future.

As Rigby continues to grow, an important step to improve our city is to ensure our budget reflects the realities of that growth. Staying ahead of expansion rather than reacting to it means investing strategically in areas that directly support our growing population – such as infrastructure, public safety, and essential services. At the same time, we must be fiscally responsible.

There may be opportunities to reduce spending in areas that don’t directly support growth or community well-being. For example:

Administrative overhead – streamlining processes and reducing duplication across departments.

Contract reviews – ensuring we’re getting the best value for services and renegotiating where appropriate.

Ultimately, my goal is to help Rigby grow in a way that strengthens our community, supports families, and builds a self-reliant local economy while maintaining a balanced and responsible budget.

Allen: Rigby and the surrounding areas are experiencing incredible growth which has its benefits and challenges. I am looking forward to learning what that means for our city and how to best implement structures and services to accommodate that growth.

King: The greatest challenge facing Rigby right now is growth. Our community is expanding rapidly, and while growth can bring opportunity, it must be carefully managed to protect what makes Rigby special. Housing is also a major concern. My plan is to work closely with city leadership and residents to review zoning regulations, plan thoughtfully, and ensure development aligns with our long-term vision. This includes promoting affordable housing while still preserving the charm and values of our community.

Espinoza: There has been a lot of growth in the area and the State has fallen short on reducing traffic congestion. I will work with the council to continue to push the state to improve their roads and highways, including another onramp/offramp near 200N so that Rigby can be less congested.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Espinoza: I have always been a strong advocate for open communication. I will not shut down opposing views. The 1st amendment is first because that is the only way we can have a truly free community and nation. When we stop talking to each other, hatred and violence ensues. I hope that more community members will come to city council meetings and communicate their point of view so that we can all help the city be better for all.

Bradshaw: I know that not everyone in Rigby shares the same political views—and that’s okay. What matters most to me is doing what’s right for our community. I’ll focus on the issues that affect our daily lives, like safety, responsible budgeting, and strong families. I’m not here to push a party line; I’m here to serve people. I’ll always strive to find common ground and make decisions that reflect the values and needs of Rigby as a whole.

I believe representing the people of Rigby means being accessible and approachable. If elected, I’ll make sure residents know how to reach me—whether by phone, email, or in person. I’ll be available to listen, answer questions, and hear concerns. While the city already has a website for public updates, I’ll also make sure my contact information is easy to find and that I’m responsive to those who reach out. I want people to feel confident that their voice matters and that their representative is truly listening.

Allen: Studying each issue with an open mind and listening to everyone’s viewpoint is the best way to find common ground and solid solutions.

King: I believe in being a voice for everyone, no matter where they come from or what their views may be. My phone will always be open to residents, and I will continue to make myself accessible through community events, town halls, and social media. I value listening above all else and will work to build bridges, find common ground, and ensure that every resident feels heard and represented.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

King: I believe parks and recreation deserve more funding. These spaces bring families together, support healthy living, and improve our quality of life. I would also support investing in infrastructure that ensures Rigby can keep up with responsible growth. On the other hand, I think we can review certain administrative and operational costs to find areas for efficiency and potential savings, without cutting essential services.

Espinoza: I am a big advocate of the police department. I hope to be able to get more funding for the officers that keep our community safe. The city has great department heads that try to spend each dollar wisely and I am grateful for them. They are always looking for better and more cost-effective ways to accomplish the needs of the community.

Bradshaw: One area of Rigby’s budget that could use more funding is water infrastructure. Like many

growing communities, Rigby faces challenges with aging systems and increased demand. Recent efforts have secured federal support, but long-term improvements will require consistent investment to ensure safe, reliable water for residents.

Additionally, as our population grows, we need to look at funding for public safety and transportation—making sure our police, fire services, and roads can keep up with the needs of our community. These are foundational services that directly impact quality of life, and I believe they deserve careful attention in future budgets.

Allen: I really don’t know yet but I’m looking forward to learning.

Housing affordability is an issue on everyone’s minds. How could the city be more proactive with zoning regulations and city planning to attract more affordable housing? Should elected officials be involved in efforts to drive down housing costs?

Allen: While I agree that housing affordability is an issue with current market conditions, I do not feel that officials at a city level should be held responsible for reducing housing costs. Housing costs do need to be considered in zoning and city planning decisions but there are other aspects of those decisions that need to be considered as well. Providing education and resources about current programs available to our residents that would help them reduce their housing costs individually would be welcome.

Espinoza: The city of Rigby itself is not growing like the county and so there aren’t many opportunities for the city council to push for more affordable housing.

King: Yes, elected officials should be directly involved. Rigby must take a proactive approach by carefully reviewing zoning regulations, encouraging responsible development, and working with builders to ensure affordable housing options are available. By balancing smart growth with thoughtful planning, we can meet the needs of current and future residents while keeping Rigby affordable and family-friendly.

Bradshaw: Housing affordability is a growing concern in Rigby, and I believe the city can take proactive steps through thoughtful zoning and planning. One approach is to encourage more R-2 and R-3 zoning, which allows for mixed and multi-family housing. These zones support duplexes, townhomes, and apartments—options that are often more affordable than single-family homes. We can also streamline the permitting process for developers who want to build affordable housing, and work with county and state agencies to align infrastructure support like water and sewer access. Rigby’s zoning code is designed to preserve our small-town character while

allowing for smart growth, and I believe we can use that flexibility to welcome housing that meets the needs of working families, young professionals, and seniors.

Yes, I believe elected officials absolutely have a role to play in addressing housing costs. We’re in a position to shape policies that make housing more accessible—whether that’s through smart zoning, encouraging diverse housing types, or working with developers to prioritize affordability. It’s not about government overreach; it’s about creating the conditions where families, seniors, and young people can afford to live and thrive in Rigby. If we’re not part of the solution, we’re missing a big opportunity to serve our community.

There has been some discussion in the past about bringing an event center to the fairgrounds. Do you support this idea? Why or why not?

Bradshaw: Yes, I support the idea of bringing an event center to the fairgrounds. It would be a great asset for Rigby—providing a space for community gatherings, youth activities, local events, and even regional attractions that could boost our local economy. An event center would help strengthen our sense of community while offering practical benefits like increased tourism and business opportunities. If done responsibly and with input from residents, it could be a real win for Rigby.

Allen: There are many structures and services I would love to see in Rigby but the decision about which ones and their locations needs to be carefully studied and planned.

Espinoza: Until the State improves traffic patterns on their highways and roads, the city cannot handle the increased traffic of an event center. If there are significant improvements, then we can discuss adding an event center.

King: Yes, I strongly support the idea of an event center at the fairgrounds. It would provide families with a year-round gathering space, open the door for more community events, and create opportunities for local businesses. An event center would strengthen our sense of community while also supporting economic growth and tourism in Rigby.