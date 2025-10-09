A Pocatello Boy Scout troop's trailer has been stolen. It was filled with thousands of dollars' worth of camping gear - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Shortly before celebrating its 25th anniversary, Boy Scout Troop 395 is facing a major setback after its equipment trailer, filled with thousands of dollars in camping gear, was stolen.

The trailer — a white, single-axle 6×12 enclosed model — was taken from the parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at the corner of Clark Street and 18th Avenue, where the troop typically parks it.

Scoutmaster Jack Messick said the trailer is about 20 years old and easily recognizable due to its distinctive markings.

“It has a missing right hubcap, a damaged fender on the right side, and black marks on one side from when a tire blew and hit it a few years ago,” Messick said. “There are also stickers on the back doors from all the places our Scouts have visited over the years.”

The public is asked to keep an eye out for this stolen trailer with distinctive black marks belonging to Pocatello Scout Troop 395. | Courtesy photo

This stolen equipment trailer, property of Pocatello Scout Troop 395, has distinctive stickers of places the troop has visited. The public is asked to keep an eye for the trailer, which was full of camping equipment. | Courtesy photo

The theft was discovered Monday, Oct. 6, when leaders arrived for their regular meeting. It’s unclear exactly when the trailer was stolen. Although the church has exterior security cameras, they do not reach the area where the trailer was parked. Messick said he hopes nearby businesses might have footage that could provide clues.

Inside the trailer were tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of camping equipment — tents, camp stoves, Dutch ovens, folding tables and chairs, pots and pans, and other gear essential to the troop’s monthly outings.

“The trailer had a lock on the ball hitch,” Messick said. “Whoever took it must have used a bolt cutter. I don’t know why someone would want to steal this old trailer. What is the good of taking it? Maybe it was a prank.”

Scout Troop 395, part of the Scout Mountain District under the Grand Teton Council, is open to boys ages 12 to 18.

Clark Farre, head of the Grand Teton Council said, “Every Scout troop I know of has a trailer to store its equipment and to take it to outings and activities. They are an essential function of Scout groups, and the loss of this trailer has a negative impactive on their ability to provide a quality Scouting experience.”

Kandra and Mike Steele of Pocatello, whose 13-year-old son is in the troop, said the loss has deeply affected the boys.

“Many may not realize that Scout troops are still active in the Gate City,” said Mike. “We do a lot, and we camp every month. That’s why that trailer is always packed and ready to go.

“We’ve lived in Pocatello for a year, and seeing the influence Scouting has had on my son has been remarkable,” he added. “The boys were in shock — they couldn’t understand why someone would steal all their gear.”

Debi McHue, the troop’s treasurer and charter organization representative, said the trailer had been parked in the same spot for two decades with no problems.

“This is an active troop with dedicated leaders teaching life, leadership and outdoor skills. We have been preparing to celebrate our 25th anniversary next month. For this to happen right now is costly and devastating to the troop,” said McHue.

McHue said the troop plans to organize fundraising efforts in the coming months to replace the stolen trailer and gear. In the meantime, inquiries about the incident or donations can be made directly by contacting her at (208) 406-1614.

A police report has been filed with the Pocatello Police Department, and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at (208) 234-6100. Scout Troop officials say they would greatly appreciate any help the public can provide to replace the trailer or locate the original and report it to the authorities.