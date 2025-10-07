Arbon Valley woman turns painful skin allergies into all-natural soap business - East Idaho News

ARBON VALLEY – For most of her childhood, Lydia Hall struggled with severe allergic reactions to common skincare products that left her face burning, red and blistered.

Today, those painful experiences have inspired a thriving handmade soap business — and a mission to help others with sensitive skin.

“As a young girl, I had severe allergies to the majority of skincare products that caused blisters and breakouts,” said Hall. “In the quest to find products that I could use, I had many allergic reactions.

“After each one, I would wonder what was in the product that affected my skin,” she added. “The answer is that many products we put on our skin are filled with harsh synthetic chemicals, dyes and fragrances that many people have issues with.”

In 2024, Hall decided to take matters into her own hands. After completing an online soap-making course, she created her first lavender goat milk soap and was amazed when it cleared up her skin.

Encouraged by the results, she began experimenting with new recipes, sharing samples with friends and family who reported similar success.

“All the feedback about my soap has been so positive. It helps a lot with skin allergies, sensitive skin and eczema,” said Hall. “I’ve made it my goal to create safe skincare that smells good and doesn’t harm the body.”

In April, Hall launched Clear Reflection Soaps, an online business specializing in soaps crafted from high-quality, natural ingredients, including goat milk, coconut oil, olive oil and essential oils. She makes each batch in the basement of her Arbon Valley home — often with the help of her two sisters.

Lydia Hall of Arbon Valley creates different versions of her Clear Reflection Soap line from her home using quality non-allergenic ingredients. | Courtesy photo

Marketing from a rural community was a bit of a challenge, but Hall says that social media and word of mouth have helped her soaps reach a growing number of customers.

Locals are welcome to stop by her home and smell the soaps, and orders can be placed online for delivery within 2-3 days. Home deliveries in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area can be arranged Monday-Thursday for a $2 fee.

Hall’s best-selling soaps include Peppermint Patchouli — a scent she created “on a whim,” wondering how the two fragrances would blend — followed by Orange Vanilla. A coffee-turmeric blend is also a favorite for clearing up skin blemishes and acne.

Seasonal favorites, including Autumn Lane, Pumpkin Chai, Orange Clove and Spiced Apple, are also available this fall.

Hall hopes to expand Clear Reflection Soaps into a full skincare line featuring toners, moisturizers, and more.

“I want to make products that feel good, smell good and most importantly, do good,” Hall concluded.

Hall is also open to partnering with local retailers and markets. Those interested in purchasing or carrying Clear Reflection Soaps can contact Hall at (208) 776-0210 or visit https://www.clearreflectionsoaps.com/.