Blackfoot man charged after hitting woman with air compressor now accused of slashing the victim's tires - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot man was arrested and accused of slashing the tires of two victims and violating a protective order, a result of an alleged attack with an air compressor.

Ruben Hernandez, 34, was charged with felony first-degree stalking, felony malicious injury to property and felony witness intimidation.

A prior case against Hernandez, where he was accused of punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, was dismissed.

According to court documents, Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to a home in Idaho Falls due to a report of vandalism to vehicles at around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26.

When an officer arrived at the residence, the victims showed the officer that two tires on each vehicle were slashed.

The registered owner of the vehicles reported that replacing the tires would cost an estimated $2,100.

One of the victims told officers he was asleep with the window opened and was awoken by a loud hissing. He heard it once again and realized something was occurring outside the residence.

Looking outside, he saw a man outside of one of the vehicles and heard the loud hissing.

Running outside, the victim saw the man and identified him as Hernandez, who was dressed in a black hoodie and jeans. The victim ran after Hernandez, telling him he had caught him.

The document states that the victim described Hernandez’s haircut in detail and identified it as belonging to the man.

The document states the two victims were involved with Hernandez earlier this month in another incident, which left one of the victims unable to see for weeks. This involved Hernandez allegedly using an air compressor to beat the other victim.

A civil protection order was put in place after that incident, which required Hernandez not to communicate with or be anywhere near the victims or the residence.

One of the victims reported that a neighbor had been contacted through his Xbox, asking him to tell the victims to drop the battery charges from the incident prior.

The document states this was a violation of the protection order.

Though Hernandez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison.