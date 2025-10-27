Bookstores of Pocatello, Part 2 — Hygge Place brings a cozy touch to downtown - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello is home to four unique independent bookstores—Walrus & Carpenter Books, Hygge Place, White Owl Books, and Hares & Hatters—each offering its own blend of personality and purpose to the community.

Together, the four businesses form a small but vibrant literary network that keeps local readers connected to the books they want, both new and old.

The next stop in EastIdahoNews.com’s tour of Pocatello’s bookstores takes us to Hygge Place, a bright and inviting shop where books and plants share the spotlight.

A bookstore and comforting retreat

Entrepreneur and owner Cammy Barrera blends the Danish concept of hygge—a word that celebrates comfort, coziness, and togetherness—with her love of reading and greenery to create a space that’s equal parts shop and sanctuary.

On the corner at 201 N. Main St., Hygge Place officially opened in December 2023, and since then, it has become a popular downtown destination with lush, thriving houseplants and a wall-length bookshelf filled with both new and used titles.

“I wanted to create a place that brings people together. I always loved houseplants—I’ve always been a reader too,” said Barrera, a Pocatello native and Century High School graduate. “There really wasn’t anything here that sold houseplants like we do.”

Hygge Place owner Cammy Barrera’s green thumb is on full display inside, where a variety of plants thrive in the brightly lit bookstore. | File photo

Barrera curates her book collection from a little bit of everywhere—ordering new titles directly from publishers while tracking down used books through thrift stores, estate sales, and community buybacks.

Hygge Place also serves as a cozy community hub that regularly hosts monthly events—including Plant Bingo, book signings, and author meet-and-greets—as well as book club gatherings.

“I wanted to create an environment that would bring people out and back together again after Covid,” Barrera said. “I feel like all the bookstores downtown offer different things, so it kind of works out for everyone.”

Barrera also loves participating in Old Town events like the Halloween trick-or-treating, the Christmas Lights Parade, and the monthly Art Walks. “I love passing out free candy, hot chocolate, and donuts and helping with whatever is going on,” she said.

With hundreds of books at her fingertips, when asked which book has recently inspired her most, Barrera recommends “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, a 2024 historical fiction novel about the women who served as nurses during the Vietnam War.

“I didn’t know much about the Vietnam War,” Barrera said. “It was a real eye-opener—and very inspirational.”

For current business hours, events and more information on Hygge Place find them on Facebook.