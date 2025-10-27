This story begins at Walrus & Carpenter Books - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the first of four stories spotlighting locally owned bookstores in downtown Pocatello.

POCATELLO — You hear it all the time: Why doesn’t Pocatello have a Barnes & Noble? But maybe the better question is — why do we need one?

Tucked throughout downtown are four independent bookstores, each with its own character, filling a niche in the community. From the oldest of the old to the newest of the new, Pocatello’s book lovers have more choices than they might realize.

In the coming days, EastIdahoNews.com will spotlight each of these four bookshops—Walrus & Carpenter Books, Hygge Place, White Owl Books, and Hares & Hatters Bookshop, starting with Pocatello’s longest-standing bookstore, Walrus & Carpenter Books.

Pocatello’s enduring oasis for book lovers

The story begins where so many of Pocatello’s best stories do — on Main Street.

Since opening in 1988, Walrus & Carpenter Books has been a downtown institution and a haven for readers, writers, and wanderers.

The shop, at 251 N. Main Street, is home to thousands of mostly used books (with a few new editions of timeless classics sprinkled in), arranged in a maze of shelves that invite hours of browsing.

The store also boasts Idaho’s largest collection of books about Idaho.

Step through the door and you’re likely to be greeted by original owner Will Peterson — and his loyal dog, Shota, amid the comforting scent of well-loved books.

Starting a new chapter

Peterson, who moved from Twin Falls to Pocatello for a career change, says his journey into bookselling was meant to be.

“Looking for a job was such a pain,” he said. “I had some money saved from my last job, so I came to Pocatello to check it out. I went into the Round-Up Room — a bar that used to be here — and told the barmaid I was thinking about opening a bookstore. She told me it was a bad idea.”

So, Peterson walked across the street, saw a building for rent, and the rest is bookstore history.

Walrus & Carpenter first opened just down the street from its current home before moving into the historic 1890s building in 2003, where it has remained ever since.

While the history of the old building is hazy, Peterson is convinced it harbors a few resident spirits.

“While I was going through a divorce years ago, I used to sleep here,” he said. “I’d wake up to what sounded like someone throwing furniture around — when there was no one there. The ghosts like music. You have to hang out with spooks to get to know them. Eventually, I quit sleeping here.”

A haven for the arts

Walrus & Carpenter is more than a bookstore. It’s also a cultural hub that hosts local book signings, poetry readings, Sunday evening drum-circle gatherings and showcases local art and photography.

Peterson is also a self-published author and poet whose work reflects his deep connection to Idaho’s land and people. His titles include “Idaho Out There,” a collection of poems and essays, and “Crawl on Your Belly Like a Man.”

Currently on display is an exhibit by photographer Roger Boe titled “The Flows: Hidden Wonders of Craters of the Moon.” The black-and-white images capture the surreal beauty of Idaho’s volcanic landscapes — paired with Peterson’s own poetry inspired by the terrain.

Peterson runs his shop the old-fashioned way—without computers or digital inventory systems.

He considers eastern Idaho a magical place and enjoys visiting with customers, especially those who share their own memories and stories—like local World War II veterans who have stopped by to reminisce through the years.

“I’ve got way more books than customers but that’s all right. The people who do come in are worth it,” he said. “I didn’t grow up here, but I know the stories.”

True to form, Peterson always has a few books going at once. His current stack, which he describes as “delightful,” includes “The Gardener’s Atlas,” “Birds of the Great Basin,” and “If It Takes All Summer: The Battle of Spotsylvania.”

For store hours, events, and updates, follow Walrus & Carpenter Books on Facebook.