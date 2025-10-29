The story continues with rare literary treasures at White Owl Books - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of four articles spotlighting the locally owned bookstores in downtown Pocatello.

POCATELLO — To say that Pocatello has some of the oldest books around on nearly every subject imaginable is an understatement — especially when you step inside White Owl Books & Imports.

This one-of-a-kind bookstore, the third stop in EastIdahoNews.com’s tour of Pocatello’s four independent bookstores: Walrus & Carpenter Books, Hygge Place, White Owl Books, and Hares & Hatters Bookshop.

For locals and visiting book-hunters alike, adding this stop to your downtown itinerary might just turn up a literary gem you didn’t expect — and leave you with a story worth telling.

A rare book find awaits

Tucked inside a small plaza at 427 N. Main Street, Suite H, White Owl Books and Imports is lined with hundreds of antique and vintage titles — some dating back to the 1600s — each one handpicked by owner Jacob Hubers, who has turned his lifelong passion for rare finds into a full-time pursuit.

What began during the COVID-19 pandemic as an online passion project by Hubers, who also teaches psychology at Idaho State University, has grown into a brick-and-mortar business dedicated to curating authentic vintage volumes.

White Owl Books has quietly built a reputation as Pocatello’s destination for rare, antiquarian, and collectible books.

“Our focus is on old books. All of the books offered here are authentic vintage and antiquarian books — not modern reprints,” Hubers said.

From old religious texts — including Christian, LDS, and mythology — to witchcraft, classic fairy tales, children’s books, medicine, and psychology, the store’s inventory spans centuries and subjects.

A colorful collection of vintage fairy tale books on display at White Owl Books in downtown Pocatello. | Courtesy photo

“There’s a little bit of everything,” Hubers said. “The commonality is that all the books are old and hard to find.”

The shop complements its online presence, where White Owl’s website attracts a global clientele and offers free U.S. shipping and international options upon request.

Hubers encourages collectors to reach out if they’re searching for a specific title. “Through networking and other connections, I’ll help people look for a book free of charge,” he said.

Whether browsing the shelves in person on a Saturday or scrolling through the online catalog for that elusive first edition, White Owl Books & Imports stands out as a curated, niche experience that complements Pocatello’s growing bookshop culture.

There’s even a shelf of free books that might be the perfect find for someone.

An open page from a vintage Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale book at White Owl Books reveals the delicate illustrations and timeless storytelling of the classic author. | Courtesy photo

Hubers has the shop open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with appointments available Monday through Thursday.

With so many books passing through his hands, Hubers recommends one of his most recent reads, “84, Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff.

“It’s a beloved classic based on real letters exchanged between Hanff, a writer in New York, and the staff of a London bookshop at 84 Charing Cross Road, beginning in the late 1940s,” he said. “It was an easy delightful book.”

Hubers welcomes everyone in to browse, even if they don’t plan to buy.

“It’s such a great experience to just come in and look,” he said. “Sometimes people find a treasure that’s meaningful to them — something they can pass down for generations.”

For more information follow White Owl Books & Imports on Facebook or on their website White Owl Books & Imports