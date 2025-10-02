Burglary suspect walks past cameras; news crews call 911 - East Idaho News

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — A suspect who fit the description of a masked man with a gun, who prompted a lockdown in a Colorado mountain community, was taken into custody on Friday morning. The man was seen walking around downtown Idaho Springs before CBS Colorado news crews called the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

That man, later identified as Richard Applequist, was taken into custody after investigators said he fit the description of the masked man seen on video security cameras in the area. Applequist was detained by deputies near the visitor’s center in Idaho Springs and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“While media was on scene, the suspect came down Highway 103 and walked right past news cameras as they were recording their stories. This is amazing. This never happens,” said Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jenny Fulton. “This is how we got our suspect. We had media partners at CBS and other media partners, report by calling 911 and saying, ‘Hey, I think we just found your suspect.’ And you were spot-on, and he’s in custody.”

That behavior prompted a shelter-in-place for that community on Thursday night.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the suspect trespassing on private property. He can be seen in the video armed with a gun and wearing tactical colors. Deputies say on Tuesday, Applequist trespassed on two properties on Peaceful Valley Lane and stole more than $2,000 in items and caused another $2,000 in damage. Then on Thursday, he allegedly trespassed again on another property on Ute Creek Road.

The sheriff’s office says Applequist was spotted by deputies on Thursday night on Highway 103. After a short chase, he crashed his vehicle and ran off. They said the suspect remained at large until early Friday morning. He was arrested and booked into the Clear Creek County Jail.

The shelter-in-place was lifted about 1:30 a.m. Friday and Highway 103 reopened.

Applequist is facing multiple charges in connection with the reported trespasses and burglaries, including:

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Eluding

Impersonating a peace officer

Theft

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Third-degree burglary

Investigators believe Applequist may be connected to other burglaries in the same general area over the past several weeks.