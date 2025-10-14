 "COURTROOM INSIDER" | Ellen Greenberg bombshell, a look behind bars and former prison director - East Idaho News

Courtroom Insider

“COURTROOM INSIDER” | Ellen Greenberg bombshell, a look behind bars and former prison director

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” bombshell new developments in the Ellen Greenberg case…plus Nate Eaton takes you inside an Idaho men’s prison and a former assistant director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons discusses high-profile inmates.

Watch in the video player above.

